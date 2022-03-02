Zelwin (ZLW) Price Hits $1.08

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $77.89 million and approximately $689,962.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00034901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

