Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.520-$6.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $147.35.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.