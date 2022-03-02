Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.520-$6.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.33.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

