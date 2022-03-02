Zilliqa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.15 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $536.56 million and $48.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00268704 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004299 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.44 or 0.01150880 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003109 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,758,379,412 coins and its circulating supply is 12,466,912,259 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.