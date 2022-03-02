Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.