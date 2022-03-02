Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.