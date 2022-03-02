Zymeworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,486% compared to the average volume of 179 call options.

ZYME traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 808,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,897. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $21,780,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

