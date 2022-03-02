Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 13,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,093. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.