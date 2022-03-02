Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 13,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,093. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.23.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.