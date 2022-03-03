$0.04 EPS Expected for New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. New Gold posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Gold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NGD stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

