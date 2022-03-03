-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Several analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 429,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,809. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

