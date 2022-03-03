$0.10 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 61,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,751. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
