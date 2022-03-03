$0.10 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NeoGames by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 61,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,751. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.