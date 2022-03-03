-$0.15 EPS Expected for Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $15,672,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $192,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,888. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

