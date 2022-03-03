$0.17 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

