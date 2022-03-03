$0.26 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 295,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,266. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,287 shares of company stock worth $438,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $6,777,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

