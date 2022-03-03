$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

