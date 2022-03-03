$0.70 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

