$0.76 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CCNE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 23,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,902. The company has a market cap of $445.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

