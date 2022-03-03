$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $950,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextNav.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67.
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
