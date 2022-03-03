$1.32 EPS Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,292. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.