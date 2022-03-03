$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.66. 1,747,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Camping World by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

