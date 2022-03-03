$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,794. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

