$1.89 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

