$1.91 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.94 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of RETA traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 774,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

