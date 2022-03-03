106 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock traded down $13.28 on Thursday, hitting $1,865.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,129. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,145.16 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,973.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,831.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.