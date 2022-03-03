11,255 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,200 shares of company stock worth $4,772,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

