$121.67 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post $121.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.67 million and the lowest is $117.60 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $106.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $556.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.44 million to $558.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $607.39 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.