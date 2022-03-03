125,000 Shares in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 521,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

