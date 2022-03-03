13,003 Shares in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ RXST opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61. RxSight Inc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67.
About RxSight (Get Rating)
RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.
