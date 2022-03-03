13,400 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.