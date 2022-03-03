$140.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $140.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.10 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $588.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

SWIR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 327,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,834. The company has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

