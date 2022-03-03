16,200 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

