$17.31 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Airgain reported sales of $17.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $79.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

AIRG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 22,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,892. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

