$18.85 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will announce $18.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $72.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $356.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

