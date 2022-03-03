1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIBS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of DIBS opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

