$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and sold 30,500 shares worth $3,132,755. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 144,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $82.95 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

