$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.58. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $236.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.45. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

