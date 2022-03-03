$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will report $2.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.72. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $216.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $240.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

