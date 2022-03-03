206,825 Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.62% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

TMF stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

