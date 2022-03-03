21,208 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 215,430 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

HAAC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

