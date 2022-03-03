230,127 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 1.29% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

FCTR opened at $31.69 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58.

