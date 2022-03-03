$283.70 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will post $283.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $8.39. 660,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,818,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

