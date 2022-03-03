33,703 Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

SB stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

