3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,382 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of 3D Systems worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

