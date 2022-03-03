-$4.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($4.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($6.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.43). argenx posted earnings of ($4.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($8.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($19.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.95) to ($16.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.11.
ARGX traded down $19.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.33. 450,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,110. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.08.
argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
