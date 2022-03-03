4,117 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 115,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares in the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of KOF opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

