424 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,027.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,536,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,090,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $415.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.