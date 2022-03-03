$46.37 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $46.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $212.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $214.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $266.68 million, with estimates ranging from $261.59 million to $271.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FORG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. 35,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,079. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

