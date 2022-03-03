51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 405,446 shares.The stock last traded at $56.60 and had previously closed at $51.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

