$550.39 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will report $550.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.45 million. Redfin reported sales of $268.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,549,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.