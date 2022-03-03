5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of FPLSF remained flat at $$1.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

