$622.05 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $622.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.60 million to $627.50 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $548.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.